3 Fifa refs fail fitness test

Three Fifa-approved referees Patrick Ngoleka, Agnes Chamaele and Charity Ndozi have failed national fitness test for Central Region referees held in Lilongwe on Saturday.

However, National Football Referees Association (NFRA) general secretary (GS) Chris Kalichero said overall, most referees performed well.

“There were over 70 referees. The three are the renowned officials that regrettably did not make it. Otherwise, almost 95 percent of those who took part in the exercise made it,” he said.

The GS said his body and Football Association of Malawi (FAM) will soon organise another round of fitness test.

“Those that failed will be given another opportunity. We are hoping that we will conduct another fitness test before this year ends,” Kalichero said.

FAM referees development officer Maxwell Mtonga said those that failed will not be allowed to officiate any official game.

“If they failed the fitness test it means they are unfit to officiate local and international games until they pass the next test.”

Central Region Referees Association general secretary Duncan Lengani said the three Fifa referees fitness test failure is a blow.

“It is sad that the referees that are Malawi’s flag carriers failed the test. We just hope that they will do well in the next round because football still needs the trio,” he said.

Lengani, however, said he was impressed with the performance of most referees that were drawn from nine districts.