6 make it to Miss Malawi finals

It was an evening of glamour, fun and beauty as nine girls from the Southern Region battled it out for a spot in the national finals of the Miss Malawi beauty contest.

The nine girls paraded before a panel of three judges Lucy Kwengwere Nkhonjera, Tionge Chipezaani and Tarang Makhecha.

They paraded in traditional, bikini, casual and evening wear.

Later, they faced the judges for question time.

They were all answering the same question on the effects of overpopulation.

After question time, the judges came up with the verdict.

They announced the six girls that had excelled and were through to the national finals slated to take place in April next year.

The six are Alice Kaitano, Zuleika Nanguwo, Tionge Munthali, Pemphero Grace Ganiza, Myra Khoza and Tunosiwe Mwakalinga.

Speaking to The Nation after the event, Nkhonjera said she was satisfied with the quality of girls as well as their cat-walking skills.

“As usual, there is room for improvement. One thing they need to work on is their confidence. This is crucial in such competitions,” she said.

Former Miss Malawi organiser Carver Bhima, who also graced the occasion applauded the new organisers Nation Publications Limited (NPL) and Zodiak Broadcasting Station ZBS for bringing in the element of regional competitions in the preliminary rounds.

He said this gives a chance to more people to be part of the process.

Miss Malawi Cecilia Khofi also attended the event.

Finalist Tionge Munthali said she was happy to have made it to the finals.

Next will be regional finals for the Central Region before going to the national finals.