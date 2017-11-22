Aford may hold ‘two’ conventions

Two Alliance for Democracy (Aford) warring factions have stood their ground that they will hold conventions at their convenient time, meaning that the party could have one convention in December 2017 and another one in April next year.

The party’s president Enoch Chihana and other members want a postponement of the convention that was slated for December 16 to next April, while secretary general Christopher Ritchie and others have vowed to go ahead with the December 16 convention.

Speaking during a press briefing on Monday in Mzuzu, Chihana claimed there are a number of issues that need to be addressed before the indaba.

He said the party is expecting more Members of Parliament (MPs) and other influential people to join it in a few months to allow more contestants for positions in the party and holding the convention in December would leave out potential people who can help finance the party.

“I have never benefited from the party not even a piece of cloth or a T-shirt. My family has also never benefited from party. I should not be where I am if my father spent money on the party,” said Chihana.

But Ritchie said as far as the party is concerned, the convention will take place in December. He said the party will have to engage Chihana to support the December indaba because the party cannot afford to postpone it.

Ritchie claimed the party already paid K60 000 part payment for the venue but could not say how much has been raised for the convention.

“I expect the party to have enough money by December 16, and the last time I checked, the party had raised K3.5 million,” he said.

The party needs K30 million for the convention.