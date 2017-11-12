All Africa Music Awards on Gotv, DStv

Multichoice is broadcasting the All Africa Music Awards (Afrima) from Friday up to tonight November 12. The Awards are being screened on DStv channel 198 to Premium, Compact, Compact +, Family and Access customers; and also on GOtv Max and GOtv Plus Channel 29 (129 in Ghana).

The All African Music Awards (AFRIMA) is one of the biggest music awards in Africa with participation of over 700 artistes across the continent. The awards, which are in their 4th year, are being held in Nigeria, which has been the host city since 2014 and will be co-hosted by multi-award winning artist and composer, Akonand one of Cameroon’s biggest entertainment personality and host Sophy.

“This is the first time that we have screened these spectacular awards live on our platforms. We hope to be able to keep showcasing these awards in the future, so that we are part of celebrating the amazing musical talent that we have in our continent,” said Chimwemwe Nyirenda, MultiChoice Malawi Sales and Marketing Manager.

Nominees in over 33 regional and continental categoriesare battling it out for the coveted AFRIMA 23.9 karat gold-plated trophy. These include the AFRIMA Legend Award and Music/Entertainment Journalist of the Year award. Well-known sensational African music names on the AFRIMA nominees list include: Becca ft Patoranking (Ghana), Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)in the Best Female in West AfricaCategory; Eddy Kenzo (Uganda), Davido (Nigeria), Fally Ipupa (DRC) in the Artiste of the Year Category; Darassa (Tanzania), Ebony (Ghana), The Dogg (Namibia) and Nyashiki (Kenya) in the African Fans Favourite Category. Artists vying for Album of the Yearinclude Angola’s Anselmo Ralph, Dark suburb (Ghana), Wizkid (Nigeria), Hugh Masekela (South Africa) and more. You can get the full nominees list on https://afrima.org.

Malawi’s Tay Grin is nominated in the category of Best male artist in Southern Africa. Other categories include Best African Jazz, Best African Pop, Best African Reggae, Ragga Dancehall, Most Promising Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, and Video of the Year. Past winners have included Sally Boss madam (Namibia) – Best Female in Southern Africa, Kuseim (Uganda) Producer of the Year, VVIP (Ghana) – Video of the Year, Flavour (Nigeria) – Best Male in West Africa and Diamond Platinumz (Tanzania) for Best Male in East Africa.

On Friday, Malawi’s Tay Grin performed at the pre-award show alongside the Oshe Femi, Sound of Sultan and Seri among other artists.