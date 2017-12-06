African champ Anisha presents belt to minister

Newly-crowned African Boxing Union (ABU) super lightweight champion Anisha Bashir yesterday had an audience with the Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development Francis Kasaila in Lilongwe.

The 21-year-old boxer, who won the title following a technical knockout (TKO) ninth-round victory over Kenyan Consolota Musanga in Nairobi, Kenya, on Saturday, presented her belt to the minister.

“I felt proud to host our champion. I granted her an audience this morning [yesterday] and apart from her success, we discussed challenges in the [boxing] sector and also opportunities that are available.

“Once again, congratulations to our champion, she needs our support,” said Kasaila.

Anisha’s promoter Craig Rousseau, who accompanied the boxer, described the meeting as a success.

“This girl is the pride of the nation, she has brought a gold medal and she is the champion of Africa.

“She has proven how good she is and she now needs the support of everyone from the corporate world to individuals. Let us all support her as she looks forward to taking a step further to compete at global level.

“Let companies and organisations come up to make her their brand ambassador as one way of supporting her future endeavours,” he said.

Meanwhile, Malawi Professional Boxing Control Board (MPBCB) president Lonzoe Zimba has rewarded Anisha with K100 000 as a token of appreciation for her achievement.

Zimba made the donation on Sunday in Lilongwe.

“The boxer’s success is our pride as a country. I want to personally encourage her to be hungry for more success,” he said.

Bashir was grateful for the gesture, saying: “I appreciate what Mr. Zimba has done to me. I did not expect this, and I promise to work even harder.”

The ABU champion said following her success at continental level, she has now set her eyes on the World Boxing Council (WBC) title. n