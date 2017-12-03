Another Super Sunday as BB, Nomads title race rages on

TNM Super League championship contenders Be Forward Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets plan to maintain their winning streak as they face unpredictable foes this afternoon.

Both teams dropped points in their last Sunday fixtures.

Leaders Nomads were held by Civil Sporting Club while second-placed Bullets drew against Silver Strikers.

This afternoon, Wanderers host Dwangwa United at Balaka Stadium while Bullets are on the road to play fifth-placed Mafco at Chitowe.

With just a point separating the two teams, any mistake might as well decide whether the championship will go to the Lali Lubani Road or to the red side of town.

A loss or draw for Bullets will mean Wanderers, who have 59 points and a game in hand, are all but champions with three games to wrap up the season.

In the first-round encounter, Bullets were held to a frustrating draw by Mafco at Chilomoni Stadium in Blantyre.

But Bullets midfielder Kondwani Kumwenda said this time around, they will dismantle Mafco, though the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) outfit are a hard nut to crack at their backyard.

“We are always serious when we are on the pitch so that we give our supporters the best. We are not leaving anything to chance. We are invading Chitowe on a mission,” he said.

However, Wanderers team manager Steve Madeira believes Bullets, who are playing ‘catch up’, will be under pressure.

“The pressure is on those teams that are running out of games to catch up with us. They are forgetting the finish line is on the 30th game,” he said.

With the battle for the title going to the wire, Sulom general secretary Williams Banda pleaded with teams to play by the rules and observe fair play.

“Win humbly and lose gracefully,” he said.

Meanwhile, Civil Sporting Club yesterday left it late to beat Blue Eagle 2-1 at Nankhaka to move to fourth on the log table.

PremierBet Wizards held defending champions Kamuzu Barracks to a one-all draw. while relegated Blantyre United stunned Masters Security 3-1.