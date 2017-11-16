Athlete Moyo invited to Mandela Marathon

Veteran long distance runner Henry Moyo has been invited to participate in Mandela Heroes Marathon on December 16 in Umtata, South Africa.

A letter from the organisers, Universal Sports, signed by one of the officials Deward Stern stated that Moyo has been invited because of his pedigree in long distance events.

“The invitation is based on Henry Moyo’s performance in previous championship for scooping position 11 out of 20 000 athletes during Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon [56 km] in Cape Town, South Africa in April, 2017.

“Previous record show that Sub Inspector Moyo has been a flag carrier for Malawi in marathons and ultra marathons,” states the letter in part.

The organisers will provide food, accommodation and local travelling expenses during the championship, but requested participants to shoulder their travel expenses.

Moyo said he is excited with the invitation, saying he will work hard to repeat the 2008 feat when he won the race and got a Nissan Hardbody vehicle as prize.

“I am fit, have good speed and endurance and my aim is to do well and qualify for next year’s Gold Coast Commonwealth Games to be held in Australia,” he said.

“This year’s main prize is a car. I am still strong that I can win the marathon.”

He also applauded his employers Malawi Police Services (MPS) for providing him financial and moral support to participate in international competitions.

MPS sports coordinator Stanley Mwalweni appealed to companies, organisations and well-wishers to support the athlete’s trip.

“I am optimistic that companies will render their support for him to participate in the race,” he said.

The Mandela Heroes Marathon was introduced in 2 000 to honour South Africa’s first black president Nelson Mandela.