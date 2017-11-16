Blacks set to rock Capital City Jazz Garden Friday

Black Missionaries will for the first time perform at the new Capital City Motel Jazz Garden tomorrow in Lilongwe.

The Jazz Garden has been constructed adjacent to the old structure to provide a platform for family entertainment.

In an interview on Tuesday, Black Missionaries manager Ras Ray Harawa said raggae outfit from Chileka, Blantyre will be in Lilongwe with a loaded pack of roots reggae.

“Our relationship with Capital City Motel management dates back to many years. But this will be the first time to perform at the Jazz Garden and we are set to give our fans quality time through quality music. We know we have a huge fan base in Lilongwe and we won’t disappoint. We are ready to return to the Capital City for more reggae and afrobeats,” said Harawa in a telephone interview from Blantyre.

Harawa said as usual, Anthony Makondetsa will be part of the act.

Makondetsa’s music has been solidly about advocating for spiritual salvation and humanitarian upliftment.

Makondetsa is also good at recording love songs and his stage work is always energetic.

Another artist fans should look forward to is Tamanyawaka Chavula who will perform alongside the Blacks just to give variety.

“Most fans are yet to get the best of Tamanyawaka Chavula. She is a good artist and we hope the fans will appreciate her music,” said Harawa.

Meanwhile, Capital City Motel management said they are excited to partner Ma Blacks again.

“It is good to have Ma Blacks perform at the Jazz Garden. We enjoy the good relationship with them. We have seen them growing and establishing themselves as a top band. Fans should expect fun. But I have to assure all jazz fans that we still have a jazz session on Sunday,” said managing director George Tambala.