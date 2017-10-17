Blue Eagles suspend coach

Blue Eagles FC have suspended head coach Audilow Makonyola over the club’s “poor performance” in the TNM Super League.

In a letter of suspension dated October 15 2017 and addressed to the coach, the Malawi Police Service (MPS) outfit’s chairperson Alexander Ngwala said that the decision has been arrived at after a thorough evaluation of the team’s form under the coach.

“We regret to inform you that Blue Eagles FC executive committee has resolved to suspend you from discharging your duties as head coach of the technical panel with immediate effect,” the letter reads in part.

“The executive found that you are failing to maintain and enforce the team’s spirit of discipline both on and off the field of play. We are wishing you well during the period of suspension.”

On his part, Makonyola said he is not bitter with the club’s decision because in football, things are unpredictable.

“As a coach, I know I have done my job properly, but the way I see things is not the way others perceive [them]. All the same, I accept my suspension and I wish the team well,” he said.

The development comes after Eagles suffered a 1-3 loss to Super League defending champions Kamuzu Barracks on Saturday.

Currently, the side is seventh on the 16-team log table with 32 points from 21 games. They are 18 points behind leaders Be Forward Wanderers and 20 points above bottom-placed Chitipa United.

In their last six league games, Eagles have won twice, drawn twice and lost twice.