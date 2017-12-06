Boundary conflicts, cross-border crimes top MW-MOZ meeting

Boundary conflicts and cross-border crimes are among key issues on the agenda of the 11th Malawi/Mozambique Joint Permanent Commission on Defence and Security (JPCDS) that opened Sunday in Mangochi.

Ministry of Defence Principal Secretary (PS) Chauncy Simwaka said this at the launch of the JPCDS meeting, where the two sides engaged on issues affecting their sectors.

“We share common challenges in defence and security areas. We are grappling with the irregular migration of immigrants, mostly from the Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes Region who mostly use our countries as a transit to other destinations,” said Simwaka.

“On a regular basis, our countries also deal with cross-border crimes such as smuggling of goods and human trafficking,” he added.

The PS said the issues would be tabled and the resolutions made would be part of the report to be presented to the two countries’ ministers during their meeting.

Simwaka said the officials’ session would also tackle boundary conflicts in Makanjira which followed the World Bank-funded exercise aimed at retracing the boundaries between Malawi and Mozambique.

Other sectors participating in the officials’ session included the police, immigration, prison, agriculture, veterinary and parks and wildlife.

Director of Parks and Wildlife in Malawi Bright Kumchedwa hailed the session, saying it would also help find solutions to wildlife crimes that are rocking the two countries.

“This is a very important session because we have Lengwe National Park and Mwabvi Game Reserve on one side; Elephant Marsh and Namizimu Forest in Mangochi where we have elephants migrating to and from Mozambique,” said Kumchedwa.

The meeting, which is scheduled to end today, was also scheduled to review the implementation of resolutions and recommendations made during the 10th Session of a similar activity between the two sides. n