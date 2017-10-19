Carlsberg plans beer fest

Carlsberg Malawi Limited plans to host Malawi’s first ever beer festival. The event will be held at Lilongwe Golf Club from November 17 to November 19.

Carlsberg Malawi brand manager (alcoholics)Twikale Chirwa made the revelation during a press briefing held at Carlsberg Offices in Makata Industrial Area. He said the event has been created to satisfy consumer demand and enlighten imbibers on ‘beer appreciation’.

“The objective of the Carlsberg Beer Fest is to educate the market about beer appreciation but also to offer our consumers an international beer fest experience. We will have our brew masters showing how the beer is made and how the ingredients are mixed to come up with beer and all other myths concerning beer will be demystified on the day,” Chirwa said.

He also said the event will focus on beer as well as creating a platform to showcase both established and budding Malawian talent on the arts and cultural scene.

“The beer fest is one other way where we are giving arts and culture enthusiasts, including musicians, a platform to showcase their work. What we are offering is a platform for the talent that is out there to exhibit their work. It is about the general public appreciating the good work that is already done in Malawi. What was lacking was the platform and I feel that the beer fest will create a platform where talent can be appreciated and paid using this platform,” he said.

Chirwa revealed there are plans to make the beer fest an annual event, saying the local brewer would like to offer Malawians a unique and memorable experience at least once every year.

The three-day event will feature six elements, including beer, music, arts and culture, fashion, a Sobo talent show as well as other jazz artists. The Ghetto King Fredokiss, the Black Missionaries and Lucius Banda will also be in attendance to spice up the event.