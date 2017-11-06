Cassper promises fireworks

South African hip-hop artist Cassper Nyovest says he is eagerly looking forward to his Malawi gig.

The multi-award-winning artist has promised to give fans the best time as he performs at the Bingu International Convention Centre (Bicc) for the Ovation Food Festival from November 10 to 12.

“We have more hits now and a better understanding of what to expect from the crowd and the energy levels I’m bringing are going to be double what I brought last time. Fans should expect crazy energy and a memorable night,” said the artist in an interview.

This will be the second time for Cassper to perform in Malawi after his first tour in 2015.

Cassper calls Malawi his second home as his grandfather was from Lilongwe.

“My mom’s family is from there, so every time I make the trip it’s amazing. I can’t wait to perform for my people,” he added.

The artist said although his grandfather did not influence him musically, he influenced his life.

“He didn’t influence my music but he influenced me as a person. I remember him for his wisdom and his love for God,” explained Cassper.

Commenting on Malawi music, the artist said: “You have Gemini Major representing you in South Africa, so artists should keep giving their best.”

Talking about what happened between him and the Malawian producer and hip hop artists that led to the two parting ways after years of a successful career together, Cassper refused to shed more light.

“We have a very good working relationship,” he commented on the current state of affairs between the two.

Best known for hits like Gusheshe, Doc Shebeleza and Phumakim, Cassper is the headline act for this year’s Malawi’s premier food and music.

Specifically, Cassper, born Refiloe Maele Phoolo, is scheduled to perform on Saturday, November 11.

Apart from Cassper, South Africa-based Zambian violinist, Caitlin de Ville will also perform plus local artists, including Patience Namadingo, Lulu, Faith Mussa, Kell Kay and poetry from the celebrated Robert Chiwamba.n