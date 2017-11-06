Chip Inn Masters donate to Mlambe Hospital

Chip Inn Masters, a group of golfers at Blantyre Sports Club, has donated two patient monitors worth K3 million to Mlambe Hospital located at Lunzu, in Blantyre.

Speaking during the donation ceremony in Blantyre on Thursday, the group’s third in command John Suzi-Banda said they appreciate the strain under which health facilities such as Mlambe Hospital are operating in.

“We [also] appreciate the tremendous contribution Mlambe Hospital makes in saving lives of Malawians, particularly in Blantyre and other surrounding areas; we further appreciate that the hospital operates with minimal resources and, hence the need for those willing and able to donate to the hospital and, indeed, other hospitals facing similar challenges.

“Comparatively, our members are privileged and we believe those who have something to spare for fellow Malawians, should do so. It is important for every Malawian who can afford to contribute towards charity. We should not only be looking up to donors and government,” he said.

Suzi-Banda said the money was raised through donations from various companies, organisations and individuals.

The hospital’s council of governance head, Gloria Chisakasa, thanked Chip Inn Masters for the gesture and said the donation would go a long way to alleviate some of the challenges the hospital faces in taking care of critically ill patients such as victims of road accidents.

“Before this donation, we only had one monitor and, therefore, the importance of such a gesture cannot be overemphasised and we promise to take good care of the equipment,” she said.

Chisakasa said the gadgets are used to monitor critically ill patients, especially those in intensive care unit (ICU). Among other things, they are used for checking progress of blood circulation and pressure level.

The Chip Inn Masters group was created to provide a platform for networking and to collaborate on charitable activities. Last year, they also donated various equipment to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital worth over K1 million. n