Chitipa teen technical staff causes stir

When faced with tribulations, anything that can provide answers to the predicament is welcome.

Be Forward Wanderers supporters on Saturday found an explanation for their team’s 0-0 draw against Chitipa United in their opponents’ teen member of the technical panel.

The match, which ended goalless, was marred by ugly scenes as the Nomads supporters believed the teen member of the technical panel (name withheld since he is minor), was carrying Chitipa United’s juju.

Chitipa United general secretary Marshal Mwenechanya described the incident as unfortunate.

“We thought our opponents from the city are more

civilised than us, but it seems it’s the opposite,” he said.

At half-time, the Nomads demanded that the ‘boy’ be removed from the bench, but the referee did not entertain the juju beliefs.

It had to take the effort of police officers and stewards for the ‘kit boy’ to return to the technical area.

Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) commentator Mike Bango said it was sad that top-flight teams could habour such juju beliefs.

He said: “In this era and age top-flight teams believing that a boy sitting on the bench is carrying juju and demanding that he should be removed? Where is our football going?”

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) general secretary Williams Banda, who watched the match, has since asked teams to desist from juju beliefs.

“How can you vent your anger on a kit boy just because your team is not doing well? This is savagery and must stop.

“The people that sit on the technical area are duly registered on the match sheet and his name was there. It is sad that instead of playing, Wanderers were busy concentrating on an innocent person.”

Wanderers team manager Steve Madeira said it was supporters that misunderstood the situation and not the team itself.

The match was the first ever at Karonga Stadium following the opening of the the 20 000-capacity facility.

“Apart from the minor incidents, I think the venue passed the test. There were a lot of talk of the venue being substandard but everything went on well,” said Banda.