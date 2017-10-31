Clubs spend K2m on juju, BNS complains on practice

Expenses on juju by clubs, code-named ‘research’ hit as much as K2 million for each team for the Blantyre derby, The Nation can reveal.

Both Be Forward Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets officials, who opted for anonymity, said they have to wade away ‘well-wishers’ who bring juju and invoices in excess of K2 million for the Blantyre derby.

“It’s something that affects the team’s coffers. Whenever there is such a match people, come forward claiming to have juju that can make the team win. But we do not condone such behviour,” said a Bullets official.

A Wanderers official also confessed that they are coerced by supporters to spend on juju.

“They threaten that if we do not entertain such juju men, we will be responsible if the team loses. But we do not have money to spent on such beliefs,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bingu National Stadium (BNS) management has complained to Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and Super League of Malawi (Sulom) on the two team’s tampering of the pitch in juju practice prior to the derby.

“We observed the following on the pitch: kitchen salt, sweet potato, vine leaves, charcoal, pork and pork oil, all over the pitch with much concentration on the centre mark,” reads a letter signed by Bingu stadium manager Eric Ning’ang’a.

The stadium management has asked FAM and Sulom to take action.

“We would like to condemn this behaviour in strongest term, and caution the responsible parties that this sort of unprofessionalism will not be entertained at the facility,” reads the letter further.

The match ended one-all.