CoM courts US ambassador on hostel project

A group of female lecturers from College of Medicine (CoM), concerned with harsh conditions female students accommodated outside the campus are facing, have started an initiative to raise funds to build a new hostel for girls.

28 percent of the students at the college are accommodated outside which force them to look for private hotels with higher rental, poor quality of accommodation services, no security frequent blackouts among others due to increase of students intake.

On Friday the lecturers sold their initiative to the United States (US) ambassador Virginia Palmer who had visited the college’s main campus in Blantyre, asking her to help in raising funds for the project.

CoM Principal Mwapasa Mipando said the aim of the initiative is to accommodate all female students within the campus.

“We have given them the land to build the hostel and we helped in making the architectural drawing and also engaging ambassador Palmer to take part in the project,” he said.

Mipando added: “We want all our students to be accommodated at the campus. Most of the programmes [we offer] require students to go to hospitals even at night. At the moment the priority is to have all female students to be accommodated here.”

Thandie Mwalukomo, a senior lecturer and one of the inventors of the initiative, said the idea was hatched following several challenges faced by students at the college including poor security and accommodation.

“Our on-campus students are facing pathetic conditions to access library, classes and night visits to hospitals. Their focus should be to study hard and pass exams not focusing on these challenges,” she observed.

Mwalukomo also asked Malawians of good will to assist in the project

Caption: Mipando (L) presenting a gift to Palmer