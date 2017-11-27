CoM holds 21st research dissemination conference

College of Medicine (CoM), a constituent college of the University of Malawi (Unima), on Friday held its 21st research dissemination conference which attracted various researchers both local and international.

Held under the theme ‘Driving the Next Decade of Research in Malawi: Achieving Health related Sustainable Development Goals’, the conference provided a platform for dialogue where researchers made presentations on how research has contributed to the health sector.

Speaking in an interview on the sidelines of the conference, guest of honour at the event, Ministry of Health principal secretary Dan Namarika said the conference was important as input from the discussions would add value to policy and also because it provided an interface between young and experienced researchers.

He said: “College of Medicine is a parastatal so it gets support from government. We want to make sure that whatever academic input comes from the college trickles down to policy at ministry level.

“What we are saying now is that our young people who are passing through the college should be encouraged to be researchers and we would like to motivate them; so, for the first time, we are having an interface between old and mature researchers.”

In his remarks, University of Malawi (Unima) pro-vice chancellor Professor Alfred Mtenje said it is in the interest of Unima to place emphasis on research as it is key to the teaching profession.

He said: “There are two key issues that any university is associated with; teaching and research. These go together because you cannot be a good teacher if you are not a good researcher. University of Malawi [Unima] is keen on research among its students and staff, so we try our best to have programmes designed to keep our staff actively involved in research, and that also involves students.” n