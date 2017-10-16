Cosafa sets new dates for Under-20 tourney

Council for Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) has announced that the Under-20 Youth Championship will be held from December 6 to 16.

This follows Zambia’s taking over as hosts after Mozambique pulled out due to financial problems, according to Cosafa deputy chief executive officer Suzgo Nyirenda.

“The new dates have been set so as to give the new hosts ample time to prepare for the tournament,” he said.

Initially, the competition was supposed to be held between December 1 and 10 in Mozambique.

Meanwhile, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has released a revised squad to start camp training in preparation for the competition.

The Under-20 technical panel initially released a squad to start camp training last month, but following revelations of over-aged players in the squad, technical director John Kaputa started the selection process all over.

FAM general secretary Alfred Gunda said in a statement that the squad will undergo a four-day training after which successful players will be called later for training.

The full squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Christopher Mikuwa (Blantyre United), Edward Pulundwe (Masters Security Under-20), Hastings Banda (Fish Eagles), Patrick Njolomole (Silver), Charles Thom (Dwangwa United)

Defenders: Nixon Nyasulu (Big Bullets), Kondwani Mwaila (Silver), Charles Petro (Wizards), Ben Manyozo (Dwangwa United), Hadji Wali (Silver), Timothy Silwimba (Mzuni), Precious Sambani (Wanderers), Sydney Chambulika (Wizards), Kelvin Kadzinje (Wizards).

Midfielders and Strikers: Gregory Machipo (Blue Eagles), Chimwemwe Idana (Big Bullets Reserves), Levison Maganizo (Silver), Mike Mkwate (Big Bullets), Frank Mulimanjira (Wizards), Peter Banda (Griffin Young Stars), Misheck Botomani (Wizards), Francisco Madinga (Wanderers Reserves), Patrick Phiri (Wizards), Abel Mwakilama (Chitipa United), Ronald Pangani (Silver), Maxwell Daud (Griffin Young Stars), Clement Bingula (Masters Security Under 20), Samson Phiri (Kasungu Police).n