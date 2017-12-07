Daughters of Nyasa in UK fundraiser

Daughters of Nyasa Coventry and Rugby (DON), a non-profit making organisation comprised of Malawian ladies based in the West Midlands in the United Kingdom will next week hold a dinner and dance charity event to raise funds for Namulenga Clinic in Chiradzulu.

The event will take place at Allesley Hotel in Coventry in the UK on the evening of December 16.

The group’s leader Mtisunge Katimba, Daughters of Nyasa was born out of a desire to making a difference in their community and Malawi.

According to Katimba, following some events that needed organisation in 2010, some ladies came together and decided to start a group that would take care of any eventualities in the Malawian community in the Coventry and Rugby area.

“With the absence of a Malawi association in Coventry, it seemed to be a great idea and so DON was born. It was officially launched in 2012 and since its establishment, Daughters of Nyasa has raised funds for organisations and individuals both in the United Kingdom and in Malawi,” she said.

She added that some of the charities the grouping has engaged in include buying medical supplies for Namulenga Clinic in Chiradzulu and supporting individuals with some of their financial needs.

“An annual dinner and dance party at the end of the year is their main fundraising event. This is an open event to the public living in the United Kingdom desiring to aid Daughters of Nyasa in raising these much needed funds to further these good causes. And the beneficiaries of this year’s funds are Namulenga Clinic and yet-to-be-identified three students from Malawi plus Emmaus which is a charitable organisation in the United Kingdom that works to combat homelessness,” she said.

Katimba added: “Our appeal to the community is that they come and support this event. It will be a night of fun, entertainment and sumptuous food. Tickets to the event are available to purchase from the organisers on 07727482926, 07747754734, 07528013489, 07908742165 at £35.00 per head. We have a limited number of tickets so purchase your ticket as soon as possible to avoid any disappointment.”