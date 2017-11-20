Dropped ex-Queens captain not bitter

Former Queens captain Caroline Mtukule-Ngwira has said she is not bitter after being dropped from the squad which travelled to England yesterday for the three test matches against the Roses.

The longest-serving queen was the surprise exclusion from coach Mary Waya’s 12-member squad that will line up against the hosts on November 24, 26 and 29.

Mtukule-Ngwira returned to action last month after almost a year of inactivity due to maternity leave.

“I am not bitter. These things happen and I even told the coach. I will not play for the Queens for life,” she said.

Asked how she felt when the squad was announced, the Kukoma Diamonds captain confessed that astonishment was the prevalent emotion.

The Queens’ assistant coach Whyte Mlilima was quoted by The Sunday Times as having said the squad was picked mainly based on agility, reaction, speed and endurance.

He also said the door is still open for Mtukule-Ngwira.

“She just needs to work on her speed.

“But we will still consider her in the future if she works on those aspects,” said Mlilima.

This is the first time in a decade that Mtukule-Ngwira—who has gained considerable weight—has been dropped from the squad on performance grounds.

The Copper Box Arena in London, will play host to the first two games of the series.

Both sides will then move to the Genting Arena in Birmingham for the third and final game, which will take place on Wednesday November 29.