Ecama ushers in new office bearers

The Economics Association of Malawi (Ecama) has ushered in new office bearers to run the economics think tank for the next three years with Chikumbutso Kalilombe elected as president.

He has taken over from Henry Kachaje, chief executive officer of Business Consult Africa (BCA), and has been at the helm of Ecama for the past years.

The election took place on Thursday at Sunbird Nkopola in Mangochi at Ecama’s annual conference held under the theme Rethinking the Pillars and Structures for Malawi’s Transformative and Inclusive Economic Development.

In his acceptance speech, Kalilombe, who is head of Treasury Sales at Nedbank Malawi, said he did not expect to be elected president of Ecama.

“I never thought of becoming president of Ecama. I thought the president [Henry Kachaje] was continuing,” he said, adding: “I’m humbled, I’m not the best and I will seek your counsel.”

In an earlier interview, Kachaje said he has “been able to contribute what I thought I could contribute”.

“I believe it is time to give the mantle to someone else who will take Ecama to greater heights,” said Kachaje, who said his tenure had been challenging as well as exciting.

Kalilombe will be deputised by Lowina Mwasigala. The Secretary General is Andrew Kumbatira and his vice is Esnart Chilije while the treasurer and vice are Frank Chantaya and Laureen Nyasulu respectively.

Executive members are Eric Hanjahanja, Enock Kondowe, June Kambalametore and Hope Chavula.