FAM Central Region Women’s League prize presentation today

Central Region Women Football Association (CRWFA) will today hold a prize presentation ceremony to award FAM League achievers at Civo Club House in Lilongwe.

CRWFA acting secretary Faggie Kazingantchire said clubs are expected to send representatives to the gala.

The ceremony will officially crown Skippers FC as champions after they finished the league at the top with 40 points.

DD Sunshine finished as runners-up with 37 points.

Play Football Malawi and Chilinde Queens finished third and fourth with 23 and 22 points, respectively.

The champions will receive K700 000 while the runners-up will get K500 000.

The third-placed team will get K300 000 while fourth-placed will receive K150 000.

Skippers striker Linda Kasenda scooped the golden boot award with 50 goals, beating DD Sunshine striker Sabina Thom who notched 35 goals.

Kasenda, who will receive K50 000 for her feat, said she is glad to have won the award and helped the team to win the championship. n