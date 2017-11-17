Female engineers want more girls in their field

In a drive to coax more girls into engineering, Women in Engineering (WomEng) plans to date girls in various secondary schools.

Chairperson for the women’s chapter of the Malawi Institute of Engineers Susan Mponda said the initiative is meant to scrap-off negative perceptions girls have towards engineering as a course.

Mponda spoke recently at St. Michael’s Girls Secondary School in Mangochi when WomEng visited the school to motivate Form Four girls about joining the engineering profession.

“In this contemporary world, pursuing engineering course by girls is a must. Hence, we are in a drive to preach to our girls in secondary schools nationwide to do more on subjects that can see them pursuing the engineering course,” explained Mponda, an alumnus of the school.

She demystified fears associated with engineering- that the profession was for men; challenging that, even women can do better than their male counterparts.

“Gone are the days when courses that demand numerical aspects such as engineering were left for men only, but we have to face the reality that no career can be left for one group of people only,” challenged Mponda.

She added: “We want to open up young girls’ minds towards sciences because the world is changing and engineering provides solutions to the country’s problems such as water and electricity.”

Mponda also observed that engineering was not only marketable, but gives one a chance for self-employment.

St. Michael’s deputy head teacher Martin Mkoko commended WomEng for sparing time to inspire girls at the institution, saying this would instill a hardworking culture among students.

One of the girls, Vanessa Makina said the motivational talk came at a right time while they still have time to prepare their studies. n