Fisd to dress semi-finalists, dish out K4m

Foundation for Irrigation and Sustainable Development (Fisd) will this morning dress the four Fisd Challenge Cup semi-finalists.

The sponsors will also dish out K1 million to each of the four clubs—Nyasa Big Bullets, Masters Security, Kamuzu Barracks and Moyale Barracks—at a function to be held at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.

Masters Security and Kamuzu Barracks clash in the first semi-final at Civo Stadium tomorrow before Nyasa Big Bullets and Moyale wrap up the last four stage on Sunday at the same venue.

FAM acting competitions manager Casper Jangale said they were grateful to the sponsors for the uniforms.

“We are indebted to Fisd for the initiative. It will be nice to watch all teams in new uniforms,” he said.

Fisd marketing and communication manager Wezzie Chiumia said they are fulfilling a pledge they made at the beginning of the competition.

“We have lived by our promise that semi-finalists would get K1 million each and that they would also get new uniforms,” he said.

Meanwhile, the sponsors have also announced that fans will also benefit from the cup through an SMS promotion that will run up to December 20, according to Chiumia.

He said: “Our target is to reach out to people. Clubs and players have benefitted. Now its time for supporters to do the same.

“They can do this by joining the SMS promotion. All they have to do is SMS ‘water’ or ‘madzi’ or ‘irrigation’ to 441 using an Airtel number and they stand to win various irrigation equipment.

“The first prize is a solar water pump worth K1.1 million, the second prize is a genset worth K350 000. The one with most SMSs will win the first prize while the runner-up will get the second prize. We want the supporters to have a souvenir which in future they can show off to have benefitted from Fisd.” n