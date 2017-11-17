Fisd dresses cup semifinalists 

Fisd Challenge Cup sponsors Fisd Company Limited has given kits to semifinalists Nyasa Big Bullets, Moyale Barracks, Kamuzu Barracks  and Masters Security ahead of the last four matches this weekend.

Each of the teams received a set of  shirts, sorts  and socks during a ceremony  held in Lilongwe where the semifinals  will be played.

During the matches, Masters will face Kamuzu Barracks on Saturday at Civo Stadium where Moyale  will play Bullets  on Sunday.

Moses Chirambo, Fisd executive  director, said the kits are meant to inspire the teams that have managed  to reach the semis of the competition  that attracted over  50 teams.

Football Association  of Malawi  vice president James Kumwenda  thanked the sponsor for filfulling the promise to dress the semifinalists.

The winner of the trophy  will pocket K12 million while runners-up will get K5 million.

Losing semifinalists  will each receive K1 million.

