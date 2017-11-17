Fisd dresses cup semifinalists 

Fisd Challenge Cup sponsors Fisd Company Limited has given kits to semifinalists Nyasa Big Bullets, Moyale Barracks, Kamuzu Barracks and Masters Security ahead of the last four matches this weekend.

Each of the teams received a set of shirts, sorts and socks during a ceremony held in Lilongwe where the semifinals will be played.

During the matches, Masters will face Kamuzu Barracks on Saturday at Civo Stadium where Moyale will play Bullets on Sunday.

Moses Chirambo, Fisd executive director, said the kits are meant to inspire the teams that have managed to reach the semis of the competition that attracted over 50 teams.

Football Association of Malawi vice president James Kumwenda thanked the sponsor for filfulling the promise to dress the semifinalists.

The winner of the trophy will pocket K12 million while runners-up will get K5 million.

Losing semifinalists will each receive K1 million.