Fisd sets hype ahead of cup final

Foundation for Irrigation and Sustainable Development (Fisd) have lined up a number of activities ahead of Saturday’s Fisd Challenge Cup final set for Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.

It will be an all-Army affair as Malawi Defence Force (MDF) outfits Kamzuu Barracks (KB) and Moyale Barracks, alias the Lions of Kaning’ina, clash in the final.

But the party starts with two parades organised by the sponsors.

The first one is set for tomorrow and the second one on the match-day, according to Fisd marketing and communication manager Wezzie Chiumia.

He said: “The first parade will start from Kamuzu Barracks, led by MDF Brass Band, to Area 23 then Biwi, Kawale, Mchesi then to Civo Stadium where there will be live performances by musician Skeffa Chimoto and Kufewa Acrobatics. On the match day, the parade will start from Crossroads and a chopper will take the cup to Civo Stadium.”

The sponsors are also running an SMS promotion in which lucky winners will win a solar water pump worth K1 million as the first prize and a 2KVA genset second prize. To enter the competition, fans are asked to SMS ‘water’ or ‘irrigation’ to 441, according to Chiumia.

Meanwhile, the finalists have intensified their preparations for the final.

KB used their TNM Super League matches against Azam Tigers and PremierBet Wizards to tune up for the finals.

They drew against Wizards on Saturday before beating Tigers in the second match.

KB assistant coach Ted Kalinda said they had spotted some shortfalls which they will rectify before the final.

“But we cannot reveal them now as our opponents might take advantage of that,” he said.

Moyale, on the other hand, beat Karonga United 3-0 in a friendly match over the weekend and coach Nicholas Mhango said his charges are ready for the showdown.

“We are set for the final. We are urging Lilongwe and people from surrounding areas to come and watch this special final between MDF teams,” he said.

To make it to the finals, KB beat Masters Security in the semi-finals while Moyale booted out Nyasa Big Bullets. n