FMB donates to BT Mayor’s Trophy

FMB yesterday donated football and netball uniforms worth over K1.2 million to Blantyre Mayor’s Trophy which will roll into action on January 24 at Blantyre Youth Centre (BYC).

Presenting the kits to Blantyre City Mayor Wild Ndipo at Blantyre City Council, the bank’s head of transactional banking and government and international organisations (GIO) Ewen Hiwa said they are committed to youth development through sports.

“Giving is in our DNA as evidenced by our sponsoring of various sports disciplines such Under-20 football, cricket and hockey. We will continue partnering the council and we wish the competiting teams the best of luck,” he said in company of FMB senior relationship manager for GIO Mercy Mathanga and marketing manager Widdey Nsona. .

While appreciating FMB’s support, Ndipo urged other well-wishers to assist them meet the K20 million budget for the competition.

“We need more partners to develop football and netball talent in the city,” he said.

According to Mayor’s Trophy organising committee chairperson Mike Mambo, registration and fixtures for the event were already done but they have delayed to start the contest due to funding constraints. He said age-screening exercise will be conducted between January 12 and 16. n