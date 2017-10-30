Gaba breaks silence on spitting saga

Flames striker Frank Gabadinho Mhango has finally broken the silence on the case in which he is accused of spitting on AmaZulu player Michael Morton on September 20 and apologised for the incident.

In a statement issued yesterday, Gaba, commenting on the incident for the first time, said he was waiting for the disciplinary action both at his club Bidvest Wits and Premier Soccer League (PSL).

“This spitting incident should not have happened. Because of disciplinary action pending against me at both my club and the PSL, I was advised not to make any statements until such a time as these processes were concluded,” the statement reads in part.

PSL disciplinary committee summoned the former Big Bullets striker to a hearing on Wednesday last week. He already appeared for a hearing at his club.

Both verdicts are yet to be released, but Gaba said he took full responsibility of the incident.

He said: “I offended Michael Morton and AmaZulu FC. I also disrespected my club and above all, I disrespected the beautiful game of football. To all I apologise unequivocally.

“I have taken full responsibility of the action in both disciplinary proceedings and now that they have been concluded, I can finally speak publicly about it.”

The temperamental forward said he personally apologised to Morton.

“I have also met with Michael [Morton] spoken to him about the incident and offered my heartfelt apologies to him and for provoking his reaction,” he said.

“I apologise to all that I have offended with my actions and pray and hope that you will all understand that while I was wrong, I am only human and that you can all forgive me for my actions.”

In that incident, during the match which Wits lost 3-0, Morton reacted by punching Gaba.

Morton was red-carded for the incident, but Gabadinho got away with it, only to face a probe following video review.

Football analyst Charles Nyirenda commended Gaba for taking responsibility of the incident.

He said: “That is the way to go. A man must take responsibility of his actions. But mind you, this does not mean he will get away with it. He still has to face the music.” n