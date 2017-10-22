Gaba hearing shifted to October 26

Flames striker Frank Gabadinho Mhango will still have to wait a little longer to know his fate after Premier Soccer League (PSL) disciplinary committee shifted hearing of a case, in which he is accused of spitting at AmaZulu FC player Michael Morton, to October 26.

Gaba was initially supposed to appear before the committee on October 18, but the date has been shifted, according to a statement from PSL.

The Flames striker has been charged with misconduct for the incident that happened on 20 September 2017 at Princess Magogo Stadium.”

Amazulu’s Morton has also been charged for allegedly offending the dignity of Gabadinho, during the match which Wits lost 3-0. In that incident, AmaZulu player Tapelo Nyongo fouled Gabadinho and Morton got involved, accusing the Flames player of dramatising the incident.

According to Morton , Gabadinho then spat on him and in retaliation he punched him.

Morton was red-carded for the incident but Gabadinho got away with it, only to face a probe following a video review.

Gabadinho has not commented on the incident.

Morton, on the other hand, took to Twitter to explain his outburst.

“No excuse for the reaction but when a fellow professional spits in your face, its difficult to control your emotions,” Mporton wrote on @MMORTONS.

Commenting on the incident analyst Charles Nyirenda said the Flames striker needs to learn to control his temper when faced with provocation.

He said: “A lot of things happen on the pitch. A lot of insults are hurled on the pitch, just to frustrate you. He needs to learn to be able to just laugh off such provocations, otherwise, such incidents might affect his career.”

Gabadinho has been facing a goal-drought at his club. He scored for Wits in July.