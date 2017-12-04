Gaba helps Wits win cup on return

Flames forward Frank ‘Gabadinho’ Mhango on Saturday made an impressive return from suspension to inspire his South African team Bidvest Wits to win the Telkom Knockout.

In a match monitored on SuperSpport digital satellite television (DStv), Mhango turned on a vintage display and was named Man-of-the-Match as Wits beat Atusaye Nyondo’s Bloemfontein Celtic 1-0 through Vincent Pule 90th minute strike.

The 25-year-old Mhango returned to the Clever Boys side after he served a six-game ban for spitting at AmaZulu’s Michael Morton in September.

Speaking in an interview from his Johannesburg base, Mhango played down his man-of-the-match award, saying: “The most important thing is that we won the match which gives us confidence that we can improve in the league.”

Asked how he felt after making such an impressive return, Mhango said: “I could not wait to bounce back. I was hungry for action and I am happy for my contribution.”

Mhango nearly capped up his five-star display with a goal when his attempt deflected off Wandisile Letlabika and onto the one post, across to the other, without crossing the line.

And speaking in an interview with SuperSport TV channel after the match, Mhango said the triumph can help their struggling Absa Premiership form and get their campaign back on track.

Wits, who are the reigning PSL champions, lie bottom of the 16-team league with nine points from 11 matches.

“As players, it’s good to win trophies so maybe this cup will give us confidence [in the league]. This will give us motivation, we will come out fighting now,” he was quoted as saying. n