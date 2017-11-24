Gaba relieved after completing ban

Flames forward Frank ‘Gabadinho’ Mhango has said relief is the prevalent emotion as he completes his six-match ban in South Africa Saturday.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) last month slapped Gabadinho with the ban for spitting at an opponent Michael Morton of Amazulu in a league match.

Saturday’s match away to Maritzburg United will be the last for the striker before he returns to action.

“I want to start on a new slate after being sidelined for weeks.

“As I said, I regret whatever I did and even though it was in the heat of the moment, my action was not justified, I went overboard.

“But it is time to move on now and I cannot wait to bounce back ,” he said in an interview from his base in Johannesburg on Friday.

Gabadinho is yet to open his scoring account this season, but insisted he will turn the corner.

Wits, who are the defending champions, have had a poor start to the season and anchor the 16-team league with eight points from 10 matches.

Flames coach Ronny van Geneugden (RVG) said he expects Gabadinho to be a “complete changed person”.

“I had a lengthy discussion with him when he came and I am hopeful that he will change his attitude on the pitch,” he said. n