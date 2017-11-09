Gabadinho speaks on goal drought

Frank ‘Gabadinho’ Mhango has said he is not worried with his goal drought both at club and national team level.

Gabadinho, who was the top scorer for his Premier Soccer League (PSL) side Bidvest Wits last season, is yet to get on the scoresheet this season.

He has also not scored for the national team since June last year when he claimed a hat-trick against Angola at the Cosafa Cup in South Africa which Malawi won 3-0.

“I know that as a striker, my key responsibility is to score, but I am not worried as long as the team is winning with or without my goals,” he said.

Gabadinho, who helped Wits win a double last season—the PSL and MTN8—is currently serving a six-match ban for spitting at an opponent in a league match.

He is in the country for Saturday’s international friendly match against Lesotho’s Likuena at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

Asked if the suspension has the potential to affect his performance for the Flames, the diminutive forward said: “Mentally it would if I let it get into my head, but I have to concentrate on my game and get over it. One bad day at work should not make you resign” . n