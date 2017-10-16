Ghetto King shines at Masintha ground

Hip hop star Fredokiss, real name Penjani Kalua, on Saturday held a successful free show at Masintha ground in Lilongwe.

Masintha ground, which is known for hosting political rallies, was filled to capacity as people of all walks of life came to see the youthful rapper, better known as Ghetto King. and his team perform.

Prior to the show, Fredokiss told The Nation that the event was part of a drive to reach out to the youth and discuss matters affecting them.

He said: “At the show, we will have a mobile clinic where willing young people will get tested for HIV and receive counselling on contraceptive usage, among other things. We are trying to discourage promiscuity but at the same time promote condom use for those who cannot abstain.”

He said that the free music show is a platform that goes beyond music as he is trying to engage the youth to look beyond their challenges and offer solutions.

“It’s a platform for entrepreneurship and whoever has ideas that can sale is welcome. We are also looking at the issue of population as it affects not only us but generations to come,” said Fredokiss.

In a video message posted on social media, British High Commissioner Holly Tett said her country is concerned with the high population growth; hence, her support to Fredokiss and his team who are using music to talk about the issue.

“Malawi is already a poor country. It has about 17 million people and is set to double by 2030 and that will put a lot of pressure on resources and services.

“It is absolutely essential that we tackle this issue especially through family planning. It’s great that Fredokiss is going to be talking about this issue during his show,” she said.

Tett, therefore, urged the youth to attend the show to hear the message by themselves.

The show, which went on for over four hours, had supporting artists like Lulu, Hyphen and Ace Dirty.

This is the second free show by Fredokiss under the sponsorship of his Ghetto Gutter Entertainment Company. He held his first free show in Ndirande where a mammoth crowd also attended. n