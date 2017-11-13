K10million raised from war vets golf

About K10 million was raised from the War Veterans Fund-raising Golf Tournament graced by Vice-President Saulos Chilima and British High Commissioner Holly Tett at the Lilongwe Golf Club on Saturday.

The tournament, which was jointly organised by the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) and British High Commission, attracted 22 teams sponsored by various institutions and companies.

In his speech, the Veep urged the MDF to ensure the funds are channelled towards their intended purpose .

The golf tournament was organised as part of commemorations marking Remembrance Day, an annual memorial in which the world pays tribute to soldiers who fought in World War I and II.

“The war veterans deserve our support because they fought for the freedom we enjoy. It is, therefore, important that these funds assist to provide them with shelter, clothing and food,” Chilima said.

To emphasise that not any other retired military officer is a war veteran and deserves the support, Chilima joked that former Deputy Army Commander Major General John Msonthi (Retired), a golfer should not be among the beneficiaries.

“Major General Msonthi has never been a war veteran, is not a war veteran and will never be a war veteran,” the Vice-President joked, sending the audience into stitches of laughter.

On her part, Tett hailed the corporate sector and golfers for supporting the ftournament.

At the end of it all, Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA)-sponsored team comprising of Victor Kachepatsonga and Willam Matambo emerged tops.

MDF team of Brigadier General Dan Kuwali and Lieutenant Colonel Leonard Gunda came second while Design Printers’ pair of Krish Maharaul and Runnil Patel was third.

Speaking on behalf of the winning team MRA, Matambo expressed happiness to have won the tournament.

“But the most satisfying emotion apart from winning is that we are here to appreciate and contribute something towards the welfare of our war veterans. It is a good and noble cause which must be supported by all,” he said.

MDF Deputy Commander responsible for Operations and Training, Lieutenant General Clement Namangale said it is important to honour war veterans because they risked their life for the motherland. n