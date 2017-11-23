K1m prize for Mr. Malawi pageant

The Weightlifting and Body-building Association of Malawi (Wabm) has announced that the winner of this year’s Mr. Malawi pageant will take home a cool K1 million.

Wabm president Richard Kuwali said in an interview yesterday that the increment follows a K600 000 contribution from Capital Oil Refining Industries (Cori) through their Kukoma cooking oil brand and Wabm’s annual subvention from Malawi National Council of Sports (MNCS).

“We believe the prize money will be enough motivation to spur body-builders to take the sport seriously. It has always been our wish to offer good prizes to the winners, but due to financial constraints, we have been unable. This time around, though, fortunes smiled on us hence the K1 million prize money,” he said.

Kuwali said the sport requires athletes to undergo rigorous training just to be in shape as such they need to be rewarded with attractive prizes.

He also expressed gratitude to MNCS and Kukoma for their financial assistance.

The Mr. Malawi pageant will take place this coming Saturday at the College of Medicine (CoM) Sports Complex in Blantyre.

Kuwali said over 20 body-builders have so far registered for the competition.

“My appeal to all body-builders is to train hard so that we can see an improved competition. I can also assure the participants that we will have professional judges and that the winner will be chosen on merit,” he said.

Henry Master, who has won the Mr. Malawi accolade several times, said it was only in Malawi where prizes are not attractive.

“In countries like South Africa and Zimbabwe the competition is big with lots of money,” he said. n