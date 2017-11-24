K4m at stake in Presidential netball

The national champions for the Presidential Netball Tournament will take home K4 million, according to Netball Association of Malawi (NAM).

Runners-up for the national finals set for Katoto Secondary School in Mzuzu early December will get K2 million while the third-placed team will receive K1 million.

The fourth-placed team will cart home K800 000.

Twelve teams comprising regional champions and seeded teams have qualified for the national finals, according to NAM vice-general secretary Brian Gausi.

Three teams will represent the Northern Region, the Southern and Central regions will send four while the Eastern Region will have one representative.

Northern Region Netball Committee (NRNC) is yet to produce a champion from any national competition.

NRNC chairperson Chancy Munthali attributed this to lack of sponsored tournaments.

“It is sad that we are yet to leave a mark out of several tournaments we have hosted. However, with the new talent we witnessed during the regional finals, we expect to do better now,” she said.

Northern Region champions Moyale Barracks Sisters captain Evalister Nthani said they are ready for the finals.

“Preparations are going on well. Mind you, we are playing at home and we will do everything possible to scoop the title,” she said. n