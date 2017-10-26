Kamuzu Stadium given another chance

Kamuzu Stadium is not fit to host any match in its present state, but world football governing body Fifa, will give the facility another chance once it undergoes ‘reasonable’ refurbishments, according to a Sports Grounds Safety Authority (SGSA) report.

The reports states that the stadium’s capacity is ‘zero’, meaning it is blacklisted.

Fifa has recommended that if the stadium is to be brought back into use, there is need for authorities to attend to items such as repairing all gully covers and concrete trip hazards, ensuring all exits are usable, repairing terraces and upgrading all toilet facilities.

It also explains that the control room must be fit for the purpose of controling of stewards, closed-circuit television (CCTV), public announcement (PA), entrance monitoring and a radio control system.

It adds that accessibility to the stadium for all spectators, including the disabled and those with limited mobility should as well be enhanced.

“[It is only] at that point, and dependent upon the level of compliance, that a further reassessment of safe capacity [of the stadium] will be undertaken. But in its current condition, the safe capacity of the facility should be reduced to zero,” the report states.

Stadium owners, government, wanted it reopened after fitting a new artificial turf.

Kamuzu Stadium manager Ambikile Mwaungulu yesterday said he was yet to receive the report, but he promised to comply with the recommendations.

“Already, there are works happening at the stadium and that report would probably change some of the things we planned to do at the facility. But in the absence of the report at hand, I cannot comment much,” he said.

“Meanwhile, we are doing maintenances in all areas except the pitch. Dressing rooms, toilets, stands, perimeter fences are all undergoing rehabilitation.”

The closure of the stadium has affected Blantyre-based teams such as Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers, who have to play away matches. n