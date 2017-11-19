KB in second Fisd Cup final

Kamuzu Barracks (KB) yesterday booked a place in the Fisd Challenge Cup final after overpowering Masters Security 5-4 through post-match penalties in a dramatic semi-final at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.

Manase Chiyesa scored the decisive penalty for KB after Wyson Nkana blasted his sudden death spot-kick.

KB have broken a record to become the first team to qualify for the final for the second consecutive time after they lost to Be Forward Wanderers in last year final.

But this did not come on a silver platter for KB as they had overcome a resilient foe in Masters, who came from behind to force a two-all draw in regulation time.

KB coach Billy Phambala said he was not happy that they had to win through penalties.

“We were casual after leading 2-0. We need to avoid such things,” he said.

Masters coach Abbas Makawa hailed his charges for a battle well-fought.

“It is just that today was not our day,” he said.

Led by veterans Richard Chande, Tsanzo Dalio, Gerard Nkungula, Bester Phiri and Eneya Banda, Masters Security took the game to the TNM Super League defending champions, but the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers soaked the pressure.

Masters were a better side in attacking sense, but against the run of play, KB took the lead through Dan Ziba in the 37th minute, beating Masters keeper Phiri as the first-half ended 1-0.

The second-half started the same as the previous half as Masters searched for an equaliser.

However, Chiyesa extended KB’s lead when he clinically beat keeper Phiri from close range following midfielder Dave Banda’s through ball.

But two minutes later, Juma Yatina pulled one back when his header caught KB defence flat-footed.

KB could have wrapped up the game in regulation time when referee Ishamel Chisinga awarded the soldiers a penalty following a foul on Diouf Simaone, but Phiri saved Chiyesa’s spot-kick.

Straight from Phiri, a counter attack keeper Nthala fouled Vincent Nyangulu in the box and Chisinga awarded Masters a penalty. Dalio made no mistake as the game ended 2-2 to go into penalties.

Masters’ Gerald Nkungula, Juma Yatina, Richard Chande, Dalio converted their penalties while Banda and Nkana missed.

Wild Nkuliwa, Pempho Kansichiri, Kelvin Hanganda, Mustapha Salimu and Chiyesa all converted while Vincent Mphepo’s spot kick was saved.