KB teams conquer Sempha Volleyball League

Malawi Defence Force (MDF)-sponsored Kamuzu Barracks (KB) men’s and ladies teams are the champions of the 2017 Sempha Investments Central Region Volleyball League (CRVL).

In senior men’s category, KB defended the honours with a game to spare, having amassed 24 points. They will wind up the league against Bunda Dragons.

KB men’s side beat Natural Resources College (NRC) Thunders and Mipuniro Spikers 3-1 and 3-0, respectively at the weekend to seal the title.

The team’s captain MacGoodwin Mangani said the record shows how serious the team was this season.

In the ladies’ category, KB have won the title with 15 points after beating NRC Ladies and Snipers by three-straight sets margins. Blue Eagles Ladies are second with 12 points.

Like their male counterparts, KB Ladies have a single game against Bunda Spartans before they wind up the league.

CRVL general secretary Trust Mtegha described the league as thrilling.

“”It has been quite exciting and we are hoping to wind up my mid December. It is only Bunda teams that are remaining with a number of games because they were on holiday.

“But we have aligned the fixtures in a way that we finish by that time as they will be playing two games every weekend,” he said.