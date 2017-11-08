Lesotho name strong squad for Flames match

Lesotho’s Likuena have recalled five experienced players for Saturday’s international friendly match against the Flames at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

The Times of Lesotho yesterday reported that Likuena’s coach Moses Maliehe has brought back veterans Ralekoti Mokhahlane, former skipper Nkau Lerotholi, Basia Makepe, Nkoto Masoabi and Poland-based winger Luciano Matsoso.

Before they fly into the country tomorrow for Saturday’s match, Likuena are hosting Zimbabwe’s Warriors later today in another international friendly match in Maseru.

Maliehe said the two matches would give his charges a strong test ahead of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group L qualifier against Cape Verde.

The Flames are also tuning up for their next Group B Afcon qualifier against Morocco’s Atlas Lions away in Rabat in March next year.

“I am happy with our preparations. We train from Monday to Wednesday and send players back to their clubs because they have a busy schedule of league matches.

“We cannot complain about not having players every day because they are playing regularly at club level which is very good for them,” Maliehe was quoted as saying.

The last time the Flames faced Lesotho was at last year’s Cosafa Cup in South Africa where Likuena won 1-0.

Meanwhile, Flames coach Ronny van Geneugden (RVG) yesterday said he was excited to have an almost full-strength squad.

South Africa-based captain Limbikani ‘Pupa’ Mzava flew in yesterday while goalkeeper Charles Swini, who plies his trade in Mozambique, is scheduled to arrive today, virtually completing the Flames’ arsenal for the match.

“It is the first time I am seeing some of them and I am really impressed with their level of commitment, fitness and their ability,” he said.

RVG called up a 28-member squad which includes 11 foreign-based players for the match. n