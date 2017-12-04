Macra, Marine Dept partner on wireless communication

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) and Department of Marine Services have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote vibrancy of marime wireless communication.

Speaking in Lilongwe during the official signing of the MoU, Macra director general Godfrey Itaye said communication systems are critical in the water transport system for safety of passengers and goods.

“Wireless communication systems are used to communicate between vessels and the shore. Most important is the use of radio communication for distress calling and Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacons [EPIRB] using terrestrial or satellite services,” he said.

Itaye acknowledged that transport is an important sector in Malawi, noting that government is promoting usage of information and communication technology in the sector.

“The importance of the water transportation system in Malawi is evidenced by the number of activities that take place on the lake, ranging from transportation of passengers and cargo, fishing activities as well as the sporting yachting marathons. All these rely on communication systems for navigation,” he said.

In his remarks, Department of Marine Services director Laston Makuzula said the MoU will help to harmonise overlaps in the various regulatory frameworks that govern Macra and the department.

“A well-regulated, well-managed radio communication system is crucial for the safety of life and property on our water bodies,” he said.

Among others, the MOU seeks a joint collaboration between the two parties in the regulation of vessels and sharing of resources, both technical and financial to enforce the law. n