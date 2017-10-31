Malawi salutes SA’s OR Tambo

Malawi says Africa needs a new spirited generation of Pan Africanists such as Oliver Reginald Tambo to champion the rise and growth of the continent’s economic development.

Director of Museums and Monuments in the Ministry of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development, Elizabeth Gomani Chindebvu, made the remarks in Lilongwe on Thursday during centenary celebrations of the South African freedom fighter.

She observed that Tambo championed Pan-Africanism, and sacrificed his life for the liberation of South Africa.

Said Chindebvu: “Africa now needs a generation of Pan-Africanists who can stand up against neo-colonialism; a new generation which can lead in industrial invention and ICT innovation, one that can stand up against economic exploitation, and stand up for African culture and cultural awareness.”

According to her, the 100 years anniversary should be an opportunity for the new generation to renew allegiance to Africa and find new meaning to the values of Pan-Africanism which OR Tambo stood for.

On his part, Zambia High Commissioner John Ngwata Phiri said as part of celebrating the legacy and centenary year of South Africa’s struggle stalwart, South Africa President Jacob Zuma was in Zambia last week where, during the State visit, he officially opened the Oliver Reginald Tambo National Heritage site, a national monument in Zambia’s capital city, Lusaka.

Charge d’ Affaires for South African Embassy in Malawi, Paul Siljeur, hailed Tambo as a true son of the Rainbow Nation who he said put the people first before everything else.

Tambo was born in 1917 and died in February 1963 after he had a stroke. n