Malawi in tough Cosafa U-20 group

Malawi Under-20 national football team have been drawn in tough Cosafa Youth Championship group which has defending champions and hosts Zambia.

The junior Flames are in Group A which, apart from the Zambians, also has Swaziland and quests Uganda following a draw held in South Africa yesterday.

They start their campaign against Swaziland on December 6 at Arthur Davis Stadium in Kitwe.

Their second match is against hosts Zambia two days later at the same venue before wrapping up the group stage with a fixture against East African guests Uganda.

Group B has South Africa, North Africa guests Egypt, Mauritius and Mozambique while bronze winners Angola, Namibia, Lesotho and Zimbabwe are in Group C.

The winners in all groups will qualify for the semi-final and will be joined by the best runners-up.

If Malawi top group A, they will meet the winner of Group C while if they qualify as best losers, they will face Group B winner.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) general secretary Alfred Gunda said this time, they expect something more from the team.

“It s a tricky group, but we need to at least, aim higher than what we managed last year,” he said.

Under-20 coach Gerald Phiri was not available for comment, however, technical director John Kaputa was confident that the team can end Zambia’s dominance. n