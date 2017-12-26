Masamba ready for TZ boxer

All is set for the eight-round non-title bout between Malawi’s lightweight champion Wilson ‘Shasha’ Masamba and Tanzanian Epson Jovin this afternoon at M1 Centre Point in Lilongwe.

Gunde Boxing Promotions, who have organised the fight, said boxing fans are assured of an entertaining bout that will leave them spellbound..

The stable’s director Jack Gunde said: “It is going to be an entertaining contest that will shred the nerves of the fans because both boxers are well prepared.”

The Malawi Defence Force (MDF)-sponsored Masamba vowed to teach his Tanzanian opponent a lesson.

“I am done with my preparations and I urge all boxing lovers to come and witness how I will finish off Jovin.

“He will live to regret his decision to accept this bout,” he said.

Masamba’s record is at 29 wins and 10 losses while Jovin has won seven, drawn two and lost two.

The two boxers and the promoters yesterday donated several items at Bwaila and Kamuzu Central hospitals in the spirit of the festive season.

In supporting bouts, Limbani Power takes on Limbani Chikapa while Alex ‘Virus’ Ndenga will face Henry Kapeni.

Mr. Jokes and Pastor Wyson Namalira will spice up the fight. Also performing will be Vision Vibration Band.

Charges are K3 000 open space and K5 000 VIP.