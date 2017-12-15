Masamba, Stenala gear up for Boxing Day

Aubrey Masamba and Boniface Stenala have stepped up preparations for their eight-round bantamweight fight at Nkhwazi Lodge on Boxing Day at Newlands, Chigumula Township in Blantyre.

The non-title bout has been organised by Mulanje Last Boxing Promotions (MLBP).

It will be the third time that the two boxers, both 26, will be facing off and MLBP director Mike ‘Bangwe 1’ Chitenje has promised boxing lovers an exciting contest.

“It has been quite sometime since Blantyre hosted a professional bout and boxing lovers should brace for an entertaining match. Both boxers are fully prepared having trained for close to three months now,” he said.

Masamba won both their previous bouts on points and technical knockout and has vowed to make it three out of three..

“He [Stenala] talks a lot and it is time to silence him once and for all,” he said.

On his part, Stenala said it will be payback time for Masamba.

“On both occasions he won, it was because he was being favoured by referees, but this time I will make sure he surrenders before the fifth round,” he said.

The main supporting bout will be between Yamikani Mtambo and Stevie Maliko.