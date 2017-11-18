Masters, KB tussle for Fisd Cup final slot

Fisd Challenge Cup semi-finals roll into action this weekend with Masters Security and Kamuzu Barracks (KB) facing off Saturday afternoon at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.

In theory, Masters enter the pitch as minnows, but the reality on the ground is that they are one of the most consistent sides in the K52 million cup.

They have proved to be the surprise team of the competition after knocking out heavyweights Mafco and Red Lions and former Super League outfit Dedza Young Soccer on the way to the semi-finals.

Masters general secretary Zachariah Nyirenda said they are geared for the showdown as they target their first-ever cup final.

Though a far-fetched dream for the Lilongwe-based side, their determination in the first round and quarter-finals, speaks volumes of their ambitious campaign.

But they face KB at a time when the Super League defending champions have just woken up to the reality that retaining the title is not possible and are now hoping to salvage some pride by winning the cup.

The Malawi Defence Force (MDF) outfit has also been in top form in the competition scoring freely as they knocked out Chikwawa United, Blantyre United and Azam Tigers.

But coach Billy Phambala said they are not underrating Masters.

“After failing to retain the Super League title, our wish is to at least win the Fisd Cup. That would be a consolation for us,” he said.

“We know Masters will not be a push-over. We know they have beaten other Super League teams to make it to the semi-finals. That makes us to be very careful when playing them.”

After Saturday afternoon’ encounter, attention will shift to Nyasa Big Bullets and Moyale Barracks, who wrap up the semi-finals tomorrow at the same venue.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) commercial and marketing director Limbani Matola called on Lilongwe and surrounding areas football fans to come in large numbers to witness the semi-finals battles.

“We applaud the fans for their behaviour throughout the Fisd Challenge Cup. They have been disciplined. We urge them to come in large numbers as the competition enters semi-finals. These are good teams involved and the fans will enjoy,” he said.