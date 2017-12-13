MBC Innovations Awards back

It is December again. That time of the year when some of the country’s creative minds get recognised and awarded by Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) for their innovative acts.

The third edition of the annual MBC Innovations Awards is this Friday, December 15, at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe where and for the third year running, President Peter Mutharika will host the annual awards gala.

After organising two episodes—the inaugural event at College of Medicine in Blantyre in 2015 and the second edition at Kamuzu Palace last year—MBC is set for another glamorous night filled with ecstasy.

MBC public relations manager Chembezi Mhone said just like the previous two events, this year also promises to be thick with shockers following “overwhelming feedback” from corporate partners and the public.

“We are building on the successes previously attained, but most significantly each and every year the highlights are the inspiring stories documented about the awardees,” she said.

MBC recognises and awards individuals who come up with inspired enterprises that impact on their communities.

“These are ordinary Malawians that have been doing splendid work over the years in their societies that eventually impact on the communities,” said Mhone.

Each year about 10 individuals are recognised and awarded and so far over 30 people have benefitted since the awards were launched in 2015.

The selected winners are drawn from the fields of agriculture, science and technology, education, sports, persons with disabilities, arts and culture, large and small entrepreneurship, environment and health.

This year’s winners will be splashed with cash prizes, trophies, certificates and international trainings in either the People’s Republic of China or Egypt.

“This is a prestigious event because we peg it at international level so everything about it is at that level. We have raised the standards and we want the event to actually depict that picture,” said Mhone.

Besides the performances, there will also be a trophies’ parade to be conducted by the Malawi Defence Force (MDF).

Chimwemwe Mwenyemasi, last year’s winner in small-scale business category, said his month-long seminar on business enterprise, growth and leadership in the People’s Republic of China turned around his business.