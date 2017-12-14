Mbulu clinches Portuguese deal

Versatile Flames striker Richard Mbulu has signed a three-year deal with Portuguese Second Division outfit Associação Desportiva Saojoanense.

The former Mafco FC forward revealed this in an interview on Tuesday, saying that he put pen to paper in Zimbabwe where he travelled last week alongside his Mozambican club Costa do Sol general secretary Joao Paulo Nhabanga.

While in Zimbabwe, the striker also applied for a Portuguese resident visa which, according to both Nhabanga and Mbulu, is expected to be issued in a month’s time.

The move comes barely a year after he signed for the Mozambique top league side following a successful Super League season in which he won the golden boot accolade.

“I am overwhelmed with joy because finally I have signed this contract. It has always been my dream to play in Europe. My target is to play in the top European leagues and this is just the start,” he said.

Mbulu is currently in the country waiting for his visa which he says will take a month.

Though he anticipates stiff competition at his new club, the striker says he has what it takes to shine at top level.

“Everything will be new starting from the environment, team-mates and football style. I will try my best to adapt quickly so I can start as soon as possible,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nhabanga has said they opted for the lower division side because it will offer the striker game time.

“We have chosen a team that will give him more sporting chances rather than money or big club. We want him to play a lot until June. This will be an adaptation period to European football,” he said.

Nhabanga spoke highly of Mbulu, saying he contributed a lot to the club and Mozambican football.

“In all competitions he scored 12 goals, but his level of influence was very big. Mbulu has achieved a high level of football in Mozambique that is why the clubs that wanted him didn’t ask him to undergo trials,” he said.