Media, fans barred from Queens training

Malawi Queens coach Mary Waya has barred the media and netball supporters from watching the national netball team training sessions at the Blantyre Youth Centre (BYC).

The team started camp training on Sunday in preparation for three international test series against England from November 24 but, since Tuesday, no media personnel or fans have been allowed to get inside the venue.

This is the first time in years that the media and fans have been denied access to Queens camp training.

When The Nation visited the BYC to cover the training sessions on Tuesday and yesterday, the gates were locked and a security guard said Waya had ordered not to let anybody in except the technical personnel and Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) officials.

To capture action of yesterday’s training session The Nation had to peep through the locked gate and zoom the camera into the BYC court.

Waya did not reply to a questionnaire on why she has opted for closed training sessions and her mobile phone went unanswered.

NAM president Khungekile Matiya and general secretary Carol Bapu were also not available for comment.

Nevertheless, Malawi National Council of Sports (MNCS) executive secretary George Jana said much as it is allowed for the national team to have a closed training session, it is not on to bar the media from the venue.

Netball analyst Wesley Namasala said: “It is very strange for the media and netball lovers to be barred from Queens training. During Waya’s playing days, people would go and watch her alongside other players. The fact that she [Waya] is not even giving reasons for the sudden change makes it even weird.”