Mibawa to beam Lesotho match live

Mibawa Television has secured rights for tomorrow’s international friendly between Malawi’s Flames and Lesotho’s Likuena (Crocodiles) to be played at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

This will be the first live coverage of a football match for the Blantyre-based television station launched last year.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) marketing and commercial director Limbani Matola confirmed the development.

He said: “We have accredited them to broadcast the match live. Mibawa is one of the up-and-coming television stations in the country and they look promising. They have invested so much in equipment such as advanced cameras and we hope they will give Malawians the best service.”

Mibawa TV, a subsidiary of Mibawa Limited, is an edutainment channel whose focus is on entertainment and largely broadcasts talk shows and soaps.

Mibawa Limited chief executive officer John Nthakomwa said in an interview they went into football following an overwhelming feedback from the public since they started hosting sports programmes.

“Now we believe we have what it takes for live football coverage. This is our first opportunity to tell Malawians how ready we are in as far as live football coverage is concerned.

“This weekend is exciting for us and our viewers. We believe everything has its time and we believe it is our time. The venture for us is sustainable because we have put forward a proper foundation while significantly cutting down on costs but maintaining the quality,” he said.”

Malawi and Lesotho are tuning up for their respective competitive matches in Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) scheduled for next year.

The Likuenas have assembled a strong sqaud. They beat Zimbabwe’s Warriors 1-0 in another international friendly played at their backyard in Maseru on Wednesday. n